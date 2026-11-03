Hey, patriots! Max Burns here.

We’ve finally made it to the day a lot of us thought would never arrive — Election 2026 is almost in the books, and all that’s left is the voting. Well, that and a chaotic, last-minute political freakout by Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens. Admit it, you knew the end of this campaign season was gonna be weird.

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The Closing Pitch

Republicans are wrapping up the midterms the same way they started: without any coherent political message and offering absolutely no solutions to the problems millions of Americans are facing. It feels fitting that Donald Trump’s closing message focused on how most of his own voters are too poor to buy a hamburger at his ritzy Mar-a-Lago club. In a country where even middle class Americans now say they are struggling to afford basic necessities, hyping up your elites-only watering hole might not be the smartest political strategy.

At least Trump is out there spouting nonsense. Some Republicans don’t even have the courage to face their own voters — like Ken Paxton in Texas, who canceled his final campaign event of the season in order to hide from tough questions about his tanking polling numbers. I guess Ken knows what’s coming his way tomorrow. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving sleazebag.

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Watch the Full Show

This is a bittersweet episode of Electionmaxxing, as it’s the final episode before voters head out to the ballot box for the only poll that really matters.

Since we only have one more opportunity to talk about Michigan, I decided to focus the back half of this episode on a deep dive into why Haley Stevens suddenly abandoned the Democratic Party in order to endorse MAGA Mike Rogers, Trump’s hand-picked senate candidate. It’s a head-scratcher for the ages, but it doesn’t change the fact that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is on track to send Rogers packing tomorrow night.

This is it, folks! Enjoy the episode and until tomorrow, stay safe out there.