Hey, patriots! Max Burns here.
We’ve finally made it to the day a lot of us thought would never arrive — Election 2026 is almost in the books, and all that’s left is the voting. Well, that and a chaotic, last-minute political freakout by Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens. Admit it, you knew the end of this campaign season was gonna be weird.
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
Wajahat Ali on Haley Stevens' Meltdown & Being Swatted by Laura Loomer | The Weekly Assignment
The Closing Pitch
Republicans are wrapping up the midterms the same way they started: without any coherent political message and offering absolutely no solutions to the problems millions of Americans are facing. It feels fitting that Donald Trump’s closing message focused on how most of his own voters are too poor to buy a hamburger at his ritzy Mar-a-Lago club. In a country where even middle class Americans now say they are struggling to afford basic necessities, hyping up your elites-only watering hole might not be the smartest political strategy.
At least Trump is out there spouting nonsense. Some Republicans don’t even have the courage to face their own voters — like Ken Paxton in Texas, who canceled his final campaign event of the season in order to hide from tough questions about his tanking polling numbers. I guess Ken knows what’s coming his way tomorrow. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving sleazebag.
Watch the Full Show
This is a bittersweet episode of Electionmaxxing, as it’s the final episode before voters head out to the ballot box for the only poll that really matters.
Since we only have one more opportunity to talk about Michigan, I decided to focus the back half of this episode on a deep dive into why Haley Stevens suddenly abandoned the Democratic Party in order to endorse MAGA Mike Rogers, Trump’s hand-picked senate candidate. It’s a head-scratcher for the ages, but it doesn’t change the fact that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is on track to send Rogers packing tomorrow night.
This is it, folks! Enjoy the episode and until tomorrow, stay safe out there.
Please Look At This LSq: Texas Vote Reporting Irregularites
We should be reporting on the discrepancies happening in vote tabulation in Texas and involve MSM to investigate what would be called vote shaving. This follows investigative reporting at the Election Truth Alliance and Greg Palast's documentary on irregularitiesin the 2024 election. And circumstantial evidence tying the Muskrat to the 2024 election subversion.
The problem is the media blindly accepting the reported data of record(DOR) without questioning the reliability of the data reported by mostly right wing owned companies who would have vested and biased interests in the outcome.
So corrupt red state governments in Texas could very well be affecting the DOR to maintain their power and control to subvert election results. If you have a couch, a television, and a cell phone, and you’re willing to help monitor election-night results, please use email to to get training materials. And urge other substack chanels to start reporting on this and make people aware of manipulation of the DOR
Also report on the efforts of the Billionaires, the Roberts 6, the Christian Nationalists, the Heritage Foundation, the Federalist Society and the like to continue their efforts to take further control of America and American Democracy no matter how the elections turn out! They are NOT going away and a BRIGHT LIGHT MUST be shined on them and the damage they are doing and how to deal with them.............