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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
13m

Please Look At This LSq: Texas Vote Reporting Irregularites

We should be reporting on the discrepancies happening in vote tabulation in Texas and involve MSM to investigate what would be called vote shaving. This follows investigative reporting at the Election Truth Alliance and Greg Palast's documentary on irregularitiesin the 2024 election. And circumstantial evidence tying the Muskrat to the 2024 election subversion.

The problem is the media blindly accepting the reported data of record(DOR) without questioning the reliability of the data reported by mostly right wing owned companies who would have vested and biased interests in the outcome.

So corrupt red state governments in Texas could very well be affecting the DOR to maintain their power and control to subvert election results. If you have a couch, a television, and a cell phone, and you’re willing to help monitor election-night results, please use email to to get training materials. And urge other substack chanels to start reporting on this and make people aware of manipulation of the DOR

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Murray Smart's avatar
Murray Smart
18m

Also report on the efforts of the Billionaires, the Roberts 6, the Christian Nationalists, the Heritage Foundation, the Federalist Society and the like to continue their efforts to take further control of America and American Democracy no matter how the elections turn out! They are NOT going away and a BRIGHT LIGHT MUST be shined on them and the damage they are doing and how to deal with them.............

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