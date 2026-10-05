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Civil Rights: the Long Struggle | History of the Present with Harvard Prof. Cornell William Brooks, former NAACP President

Slavery isn't a relic of the distant past. The fallout remains today.
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Throughout its history, America has been plagued with human rights struggles, from its treatment of indigenous people to the stain of slavery that ultimately led to the Civil War. And while there has been a great deal of progress in her 250 years, there is still more to be done, especially as the Trump administration is trying to ignore those atrocities.

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Rev. Cornell William Brooks is the former president of the NAACP and current professor at the Harvard Kennedy School. He joins Brian Daitzman on History of the Present to reeducate us on how far we’ve come as well as what needs to be done to overcome the continued racial struggles and beat back the anti-intellectualism that still exist in today’s America.

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And be sure to check out Brooks’ recent debate with Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation, where he argues how diversity has benefitted many in higher education.

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Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

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