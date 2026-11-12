Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Ohio Rep Jim Jordan kicked off his tenure as the new Republican leader by shrugging off Americans’ concerns about high gas prices and arguing that Donald Trump is actually a pretty great president. So…not off to a great start!

Jordan clearly slept through last week’s big election, but his bizarre CNN interview just deepens my suspicion that he’s actually a secret Democratic plant sent in to destroy what’s left of the GOP. Jordan seems determined to keep House Republicans on the MAGA path no matter how much it costs them with weary voters.

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Democrats’ Rough Start

Things got off to a rough start for prospective Speaker Hakeem Jeffries after he botched a closely-watched vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and now Democrats are already accusing each other of betraying the will of the voters. I guess a week of unity was just too much to ask.

On today’s episode of Electionmaxxing I dig into the reason why those 11 Democrats missed the Hegseth vote and why you should think twice before buying into the manufactured media outrage. Things on Capitol Hill are rarely as simple as the cable news networks make them seem, and it’s important that you have the full context for what happened and why this won’t be Democrats’ last chance to hold Hegseth accountable for his misconduct.

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Some Good News

Democrats are adding one more member to their Senate roster this week after the major media networks finally declared Scott Colom the winner in Mississippi’s neverending contest. In a bit of delicious irony, Colom defeated Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the same person who ultimately prevented Colom from being confirmed to a federal judgeship years earlier. Revenge is a dish best served by the voters, it seems.

We’ll take a look at some big Democratic gains in North Carolina and Georgia, too, and why those results are going to be huge as we head into the 2028 presidential contest. As always, I want to hear from you, so leave your comments and feedback below the video.

Stay safe out there!