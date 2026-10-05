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AI: A Tool for Gun Violence | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Mother Jones’ Mark Follman

Mass shootings have been a plague on our country. Adding AI into the equation makes things wildly more dangerous.
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Frank Figliuzzi

For years, Americans have dealt with tragic mass shootings at schools and other public spaces. What happens when you add Artificial Intelligence to the mix? Shooters are turning to the technology to engage on ideas, as well as justifications for their violent actions.

Mark Follman, National Affairs Editor with Mother Jones, has been tracking mass shootings for years. He has published a series of reports on several recent cases where shooters turned to OpenAI and ChatGPT with some chilling results. Mark joins Frank Figliuzzi to lay out what he’s exposed.

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I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Lincoln Square and Velda
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Sep 28
I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

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