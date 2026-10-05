AI: A Tool for Gun Violence | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Mother Jones’ Mark Follman

For years, Americans have dealt with tragic mass shootings at schools and other public spaces. What happens when you add Artificial Intelligence to the mix? Shooters are turning to the technology to engage on ideas, as well as justifications for their violent actions.

Mark Follman, National Affairs Editor with Mother Jones, has been tracking mass shootings for years. He has published a series of reports on several recent cases where shooters turned to OpenAI and ChatGPT with some chilling results. Mark joins Frank Figliuzzi to lay out what he’s exposed.

Share