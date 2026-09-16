Hey patriots! Max Burns here.
We’ve managed to make it all the way to Wednesday which can only mean one thing: It’s time to look at some polling! The latest batch of data shows that surging oil prices have Americans sour on Donald Trump’s do-nothing administration, and both MAGA lovers and Democrats alike are ready to hand Republicans a wake-up call at the ballot box.
MAGA voters are turning to their trusted party members for answers, but instead they’re finding a litany of lame excuses. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) thinks high gas prices stink, but he’s also letting MAGA voters know Republicans simply don’t care enough about them to actually do anything. Seriously, just wait till you hear it straight from the source.
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
What We Saw in Ukraine | U.S. Space Force Col. (Ret.) Bree Fram & Stuart Stevens | The Strategy Session
Poll Position Wednesdays
Responsibility. It’s not a word in the Republican vocabulary, but they’re on track to learn that voters still believe in holding their elected leaders accountable for failure. A CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows almost nobody approves of Trump’s economy, with Trump now boasting the lowest economic approval rating of any president in the modern era. Nice job, Donald, you’ve managed to win big at one thing!
You have to hand it to Trump, the guy sure does know how to mobilize a crowd. He’s just mobilizing them all against Republicans. Most voters tell pollsters they plan on using their vote to oppose Trump, and a growing number of MAGA voters say they’d rather see a Democrat in office than keep paying sky-high gas prices. But who really cares, right? As Fox News host Laura Ingraham loves to point out, these polls don’t really mean anything!
Watch the Full Show
Today’s episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns shows that Republicans have succeeded at turning off even their most faithful voters. Most people might be uninterested in the nuts and bolts of politics, but when the personal becomes political and everything becomes unaffordable, even MAGA voters start looking for alternatives.
You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns! And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.
Stay safe out there!
It’s over for the dollar and fiat currencies in general. The purchasing powere of the dollar is 5-6% of what it was in terms of gold in 1971. A debt trap is assured. The 5% 10y bond yield threshold has been reached and by what happened in the last oil crisis in late 1973 early 1974 yields rose exponentially, the same will happen this time. But at that time the debt:GDP ratio was only 30%. Today it’s 120%. The rise in yields will tank the equity markets. Asian foreign investors are watching this and will ask for higher yields for the added risk. This crash will make 1929 look like a picnic. And the politicians will try to avoid a solution. As the equity market plummets the spot gold price will go with it but will recover quickly as it did in the 2008 crash.