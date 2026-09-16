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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
4h

It’s over for the dollar and fiat currencies in general. The purchasing powere of the dollar is 5-6% of what it was in terms of gold in 1971. A debt trap is assured. The 5% 10y bond yield threshold has been reached and by what happened in the last oil crisis in late 1973 early 1974 yields rose exponentially, the same will happen this time. But at that time the debt:GDP ratio was only 30%. Today it’s 120%. The rise in yields will tank the equity markets. Asian foreign investors are watching this and will ask for higher yields for the added risk. This crash will make 1929 look like a picnic. And the politicians will try to avoid a solution. As the equity market plummets the spot gold price will go with it but will recover quickly as it did in the 2008 crash.

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