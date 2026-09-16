Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

We’ve managed to make it all the way to Wednesday which can only mean one thing: It’s time to look at some polling! The latest batch of data shows that surging oil prices have Americans sour on Donald Trump’s do-nothing administration, and both MAGA lovers and Democrats alike are ready to hand Republicans a wake-up call at the ballot box.

MAGA voters are turning to their trusted party members for answers, but instead they’re finding a litany of lame excuses. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) thinks high gas prices stink, but he’s also letting MAGA voters know Republicans simply don’t care enough about them to actually do anything. Seriously, just wait till you hear it straight from the source.

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Poll Position Wednesdays

Responsibility. It’s not a word in the Republican vocabulary, but they’re on track to learn that voters still believe in holding their elected leaders accountable for failure. A CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows almost nobody approves of Trump’s economy, with Trump now boasting the lowest economic approval rating of any president in the modern era. Nice job, Donald, you’ve managed to win big at one thing!

You have to hand it to Trump, the guy sure does know how to mobilize a crowd. He’s just mobilizing them all against Republicans. Most voters tell pollsters they plan on using their vote to oppose Trump, and a growing number of MAGA voters say they’d rather see a Democrat in office than keep paying sky-high gas prices. But who really cares, right? As Fox News host Laura Ingraham loves to point out, these polls don’t really mean anything!

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Watch the Full Show

Today’s episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns shows that Republicans have succeeded at turning off even their most faithful voters. Most people might be uninterested in the nuts and bolts of politics, but when the personal becomes political and everything becomes unaffordable, even MAGA voters start looking for alternatives.

You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns! And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!