Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

We’re wrapping up another week of Electionmaxxing by casting our eyes over the political landscape to find the most interesting stories that fell through the mainstream media cracks. Today’s show covered a story that’s gone largely unnoticed – the FBI’s scuttled investigation into whether Sen.Susan Collins engaged in a pay-to-play bribery scheme back in 2019. That story comes to us courtesy of Electionmaxxing viewer Delinda — so thanks for the tip!

This is a huge story, and Collins and her MAGA buddies want to make sure it never sees the light of day – which they’ve done a good job of so far. Investigative news outlet ProPublica first reported that Scott Reed, the head of Collins’ Super PAC, allegedly accepted a $500,000 “donation” from defense contractor Navatek in exchange for an agreement to steer lucrative government contracts their way. And it only gets crazier from there.

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The Big, Bad Bribe

If this is your first time hearing this, you’re not alone. The FBI’s investigation was derailed shortly after Donald Trump took office and the FBI became a fraternity house of losers hell-bent on hunting down Democrats. The worst part about this whole thing is that of the $8 million in taxpayer dollars routed to Navatek CEO Martin Kao, apparently none of that cash was ever used for the purpose of fulfilling Navatek’s contract with the Navy.

A grand jury indicted Kao in 2022 for illegal campaign contributions and straw-donor schemes. The real question is why Collins’ people ever agreed to do business with him in the first place. I guess these MAGA morons aren’t too keen on doing their research. But don’t worry, Susan — the voters of Maine will have a chance to render their own judgment on your official conduct this November.

Speaking of MAGA morons, our MAGA Moron of the Day segment is back and we’re celebrating our first two-time winner! You won’t want to miss the ridiculous ways today’s honoree continues to make a fool of himself in public. Seriously, it’s like a sport for him.

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Watch the Full Show

You definitely don’t want to miss today’s episode of Electionmaxxing, so go check it out now! As always, please leave your comments down below on what you think I should be covering next.

Stay safe out there, and I’ll see you next week for even more Electionmaxxing.