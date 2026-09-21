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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
3h

Morality of a society goes beyond political party, power, or money.

What happens to a society that governs itself and it excuses the inexcusable? What happens when the largest sex trafficking in American history is dismissed to protect the guilty? What happens when your Congressional representative allows a person who denies a leader’s electoral victory? And what happens when a society votes for a liar to be the leader of the country? What happens when a group in a society accepts that their leader is immorally fit for office? What happens when the institution that supports the laws decides that morality is not important? And what happens when people decide elections can be bought?

If that is the society WE the People believe WE have then WE are doomed. MSM may not cover the morality of the US but by polling WE are incensed with what OUR country has become. WE can decide and I would submit that outraged Americans expect more from those who expect to lead our country.

WE expect accountability of OUR government or those representing us will be voted out of office. WE will not accept $$$ to buy elections just because it’s expedient. America is at a moral tipping point when OUR decisions go beyond political party. Voting is how WE the People will correct our moral compass. And WE will use OUR sphere of influence to help make OUR course change because that’s not who WE are.

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william logan's avatar
william logan
3h

I don't think democrats are stupid..Just too goodie goodie.take the gloves off,start swinging. Geesh

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