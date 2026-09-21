Hey patriots! Max Burns here.
Happy Monday, y’all. It was a great weekend for everyone except Lauren Boebert, and I just want to thank everyone for the comments and questions you’ve left on my Electionmaxxing videos. Reading all your feedback is truly the best part of my job.
While Donald Trump has been busy defending his son Donald Trump Jr.’s oligarch-funded wedding and banning Politico, CNN, and MSNOW from the White House, things have been quietly heating up in Alaska. In what’s turning out to be another big midterm shocker, the last frontier and diehard Republican stronghold looks increasingly likely to elect Democrat Mary Peltola over corporate-backed Republican hack Dan Sullivan.
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
Deep Dive Mondays
I know you’re as excited as I am to get into our second deep dive Monday. If you didn’t watch my first episode on Susan Collins in Maine, be sure to check that out. Races like James Talarico in Texas may be dominating the headlines, but there’s a real brawl going down way up north in Alaska that could decide who controls Congress after November. An AARP survey found that a growing number of Alaskans are shifting towards Peltola, which is bad news for an RNC that was hoping to avoid spending any cash on what once was a safe GOP seat.
Red states are falling like dominos this midterm season and we love to see it. If you’ve been keeping up with my shows then you’ve probably guessed the reason why Alaska is turning blue: skyrocketing consumer prices. As gas approaches a whopping $26 a gallon in remote parts of the state, Dan Sullivan has been pretty open about how little he cares. But we’ve got the tapes to show Sullivan felt a lot differently about gas prices when Joe Biden was in charge.
Sullivan has also made enemies among Alaska’s struggling fishermen. Instead of supporting local fisheries, Sullivan has spent his time in office giving money to the megacorporations driving those small fisheries out of business. That’s probably not the smartest election-winning strategy, but neither is ignoring rising gas prices.
Watch the Full Show
We’re seeing it in Maine, Texas, and now Alaska. The MAGA reich is crumbling as GOP officials let slip that they just don’t care about regular people. Sullivan and his MAGA pals never really cared about you (or anyone, really) — and for that’s finally become glaringly apparent even among the MAGA faithful.
Be sure to tune into today’s episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns to see why 20% of lifelong Republicans in Alaska are saying Trump’s threat to democracy is the reason they’re voting blue. You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode!
And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.
Stay safe out there!
Morality of a society goes beyond political party, power, or money.
What happens to a society that governs itself and it excuses the inexcusable? What happens when the largest sex trafficking in American history is dismissed to protect the guilty? What happens when your Congressional representative allows a person who denies a leader’s electoral victory? And what happens when a society votes for a liar to be the leader of the country? What happens when a group in a society accepts that their leader is immorally fit for office? What happens when the institution that supports the laws decides that morality is not important? And what happens when people decide elections can be bought?
If that is the society WE the People believe WE have then WE are doomed. MSM may not cover the morality of the US but by polling WE are incensed with what OUR country has become. WE can decide and I would submit that outraged Americans expect more from those who expect to lead our country.
WE expect accountability of OUR government or those representing us will be voted out of office. WE will not accept $$$ to buy elections just because it’s expedient. America is at a moral tipping point when OUR decisions go beyond political party. Voting is how WE the People will correct our moral compass. And WE will use OUR sphere of influence to help make OUR course change because that’s not who WE are.
I don't think democrats are stupid..Just too goodie goodie.take the gloves off,start swinging. Geesh