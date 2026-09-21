Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Happy Monday, y’all. It was a great weekend for everyone except Lauren Boebert, and I just want to thank everyone for the comments and questions you’ve left on my Electionmaxxing videos. Reading all your feedback is truly the best part of my job.

While Donald Trump has been busy defending his son Donald Trump Jr.’s oligarch-funded wedding and banning Politico, CNN, and MSNOW from the White House, things have been quietly heating up in Alaska. In what’s turning out to be another big midterm shocker, the last frontier and diehard Republican stronghold looks increasingly likely to elect Democrat Mary Peltola over corporate-backed Republican hack Dan Sullivan.

Deep Dive Mondays

I know you’re as excited as I am to get into our second deep dive Monday. If you didn’t watch my first episode on Susan Collins in Maine, be sure to check that out. Races like James Talarico in Texas may be dominating the headlines, but there’s a real brawl going down way up north in Alaska that could decide who controls Congress after November. An AARP survey found that a growing number of Alaskans are shifting towards Peltola, which is bad news for an RNC that was hoping to avoid spending any cash on what once was a safe GOP seat.

Red states are falling like dominos this midterm season and we love to see it. If you’ve been keeping up with my shows then you’ve probably guessed the reason why Alaska is turning blue: skyrocketing consumer prices. As gas approaches a whopping $26 a gallon in remote parts of the state, Dan Sullivan has been pretty open about how little he cares. But we’ve got the tapes to show Sullivan felt a lot differently about gas prices when Joe Biden was in charge.

Sullivan has also made enemies among Alaska’s struggling fishermen. Instead of supporting local fisheries, Sullivan has spent his time in office giving money to the megacorporations driving those small fisheries out of business. That’s probably not the smartest election-winning strategy, but neither is ignoring rising gas prices.

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We’re seeing it in Maine, Texas, and now Alaska. The MAGA reich is crumbling as GOP officials let slip that they just don’t care about regular people. Sullivan and his MAGA pals never really cared about you (or anyone, really) — and for that’s finally become glaringly apparent even among the MAGA faithful.

Be sure to tune into today’s episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns to see why 20% of lifelong Republicans in Alaska are saying Trump’s threat to democracy is the reason they’re voting blue. You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode!

And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!