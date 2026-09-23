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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
3h

The 46% rise in farm bankruptcies is hard to ignore. When the people who feed the country are struggling this badly, something clearly needs to change. I understand why rural voters are asking serious questions about the promises they were given.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
3h

Because of trump...

Private Equity is buying up as much of America as they can...as quick as they can!!

trump IS BANKRUPTING AMERICA in front of our eyes!!

SAVE AMERICA and DEMOCRACY!!

VOTE ALL GOP maga OUT!!

THEN WE CAN LOCK 'EM ALL UP!!

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