Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

We’ve made it to another Wednesday which means another edition of my favorite Electionmaxxing segment, Poll Position Wednesdays. We’ve got a bumper crop of new data on the midterms this week, and we’re kicking things off with Donald Trump’s plunging popularity among rural voters.

Back in 2024, candidate Donald Trump promised to make small farmers rich after years of high inflation battered America’s agriculture sector. That hasn’t gone quite as planned. New data on agricultural bankruptcies shows that small farmers are struggling more than ever in an economy where farm failures jumped 46% in 2025. Things are getting so bad that rural voters — once MAGA’s most loyal demographic — are switching parties for the first time in a generation. That’s nightmare for embattled Republican candidates across the heartland.

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Poll position Wednesdays

Being a farmer has never been an easy job, even in the best of times. It takes a lot of grit and determination. But now it takes something more – piles of corporate wealth. As Trump’s economic policies wreak havoc across the Midwest, a growing number of family farms are facing a lose-lose choice: declare bankruptcy and lose everything, or sell their land to one of the agribusiness mega-corporations that lined Trump’s pockets with campaign contributions.

Struggling small towns are being bought up by Trump’s business buddies, whether it be for farms or data centers. And the reason they’re struggling is … Trump’s policies. Talk about a nightmarish feedback loop. But now those rural voters are seeing Trump’s grift for what it is, and they’re rewarding him with a record low net approval in rural communities.

Don’t take my word for it. MAGA’s favorite station – Fox News – just shifted a bunch of red state races in Democrats’ favor. One thing they all have in common? Big populations of disillusioned rural voters.

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Today’s episode is a reminder to MAGA that Trump’s promises of riches and prosperity are so much hot air — unless you’re a Trump family member or campaign megadonor. But farmers are waking up to the possibility of even more long-term pain if Republicans hold on to Congress in November, and they’re ready to vote like their lives depend on it.

As always folks, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!