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Lizzy Forman's avatar
Lizzy Forman
6m

And then they immediately do AIPAC bidding and tap Muskowitz to key committee position supporting Israel. Hakkim, we are not stupid. We see you. And we will show you the back door.

Resign.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
10m

Rick, you pointed out very clearly in another of your articles: Don't deal with the devil, because the devil doesn't dear. Evil just keeps taking. Come on Dems. wise up.

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