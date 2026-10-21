Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

It’s hard to believe, but this is our second-to-last Poll Position Wednesday, so I’m having some fun with this one with the Michigan U.S. Senate race.

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Poll Position Wednesday

With Election Day so close, you’d think Michigan’s MAGA Mike Rogers would be more careful about the slop that falls out of his mouth. Thanks to a bunch of leaked audio from a recent Rogers event, we now know he’s only running for Senate because Donald Trump told him to. Oh yeah — and his top priority is stripping health care coverage from sick Michiganders.

The early voting numbers don’t favor Rogers, and he seems to know it, because earlier this week he was allegedly caught on tape (again!) begging the Republican National Committee to send in off-duty cops to intimidate Black voters at polling stations in Detroit. Yikes.

Despite Democrats’ strong lead in the polls, the peninsular state hasn’t drawn in many new voters. Almost everyone casting their early ballot also voted in 2022 or 2024. Even so, Democratic nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is still favored to win. Just remember that those are projections. Things can still change drastically.

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MAGA Mike’s grotesque slip-ups are an embarrassment to Michigan, and I’ve only mentioned half of them. You can do better, Michigan. I believe in you.

If you’re a Michigander, it’s time to make a plan to vote early! Statewide early in-person voting begins Oct. 24, so make sure to bank your vote before Republicans have the chance to engage in any election hijinks. And as always, stay safe out there.