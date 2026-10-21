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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you for the outstanding article, Mr. Burns . Mike Collins although from another state didn’t take the time to stand up for Dr. Acton in Ohio. Republicans use to do that if one their own party step out of line with their bad behavior.

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Marcia Fierro's avatar
Marcia Fierro
33m

MAGA-MESS MIKE. NEEDS to lose EVERYTHING, he is just another Trump LACKEY like JD LACKEY VANCE! Forever talking BUT SAYING NOTHING to help AMERICA OR AMERICAN FAMILIES!

AMERICA ✅️⚠️🇺🇲 deserves BETTER!

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