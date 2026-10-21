Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Are Republicans Losing the South? | The 19th’s Errin Haines on First Draft with Susan J. Demas

Democratic candidates in the South are resonating with voters. Can they win against the odds?
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Errin Haines's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Errin Haines

Socialists. Communists. Whatever the boogeyman MAGA Republicans try and label the rising crop of Democratic candidates, their message against corruption and for affordability is resonating with voters across the country. Several Democrats are catching fire in the South, including Florida State Representative Angie Nixon, who’s running for U.S. Senate against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody.

Errin Haines, founding member and editor-at-large with The 19th and co-host of Crooked’s Long Play podcast, has been covering that race and more. She joins Susan J. Demas on First Draft to talk about the messaging and the polling math in the South, as well as Republican Vivek Ramaswamy’s disturbing new attack ad against Democratic Dr. Amy Acton in the Ohio gubernatorial race.

Share

Articles

Take a Breath and Look at Where We Are

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
9:36 AM
Take a Breath and Look at Where We Are

Those who continuously defend and fight for our democracy deserve to lead it.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture