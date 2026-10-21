Are Republicans Losing the South? | The 19th’s Errin Haines on First Draft with Susan J. Demas

Socialists. Communists. Whatever the boogeyman MAGA Republicans try and label the rising crop of Democratic candidates, their message against corruption and for affordability is resonating with voters across the country. Several Democrats are catching fire in the South, including Florida State Representative Angie Nixon, who’s running for U.S. Senate against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody.

Errin Haines, founding member and editor-at-large with The 19th and co-host of Crooked’s Long Play podcast, has been covering that race and more. She joins Susan J. Demas on First Draft to talk about the messaging and the polling math in the South, as well as Republican Vivek Ramaswamy’s disturbing new attack ad against Democratic Dr. Amy Acton in the Ohio gubernatorial race.

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