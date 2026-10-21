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NEW SERIES! On the Line with Joan Esposito & Guest Mark Jacob

As Democrats rebuild power, what power grabs will Trump make? We take your questions LIVE!
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Lincoln Square, Joan Esposito ChicagoStyle, and Mark Jacob

It’s the premiere of veteran journalist and radio host Joan Esposito’s new show, On the Line! She takes your calls, voice messages, and chat questions LIVE, giving her insights and opinions on the latest headlines that matter to you.

Media critic Mark Jacob, who writes the the Stop the Presses newsletter for COURIER, joins Joan to talk about the state of governance, electability, and journalism as we look at the midterms and into 2027.

On The Line callers told us they are especially concerned about Trump’s power-abusing tantrums. Joan and Mark answered questions about Trump’s possible power grabs during the midterm elections — and what the first 100 days look like if there isn’t any interference! And you also asked who’s the next to get fired from the Trump administration.

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Got even more questions? Good! Leave them in the comments for the next show!

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Take a Breath and Look at Where We Are

Lincoln Square and Velda
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9:36 AM
Take a Breath and Look at Where We Are

Those who continuously defend and fight for our democracy deserve to lead it.

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