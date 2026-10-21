Wipeout in the House? | The Strategy Session

Over the weekend, there were over 3,000 No Kings events to get people to the polls. But while millions assembled to stand up for democracy, Meta was throttling the feeds around No Kings.

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Democratic strategists Max Burns, Joe Trippi, and Joel Payne take on the technocrats throttling democracy as we get closer to Election Day. They also discuss the enormous turnout we’re seeing already in early voting states and the message it’s sending.

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