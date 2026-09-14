Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Before I dive into the news, I want to thank everyone for their comments on last week’s episodes. I am absolutely blown away by all your thoughtful responses.

As we all quietly enjoyed the long weekend, Donald Trump was making yet another mess. The Donald’s two week war in Iran has now reached month six and in a not-so-shocking development, gas prices surged past $100 per barrel for the first time in months. Great job, Donald — not only is the war a massive success, Americans can now enjoy record high gas prices!

Deep Dive Mondays

Every Monday, I’ll be digging into the details of eight key Senate races that will decide control of the upper chamber. I’ll explore how local sentiments shape these elections and how poor campaign strategy changes the state of play on the ground. Today’s episode of Electionmaxxing, we’re picking apart Sen. Susan Collins’ growing electoral disaster in Maine – and trust me, it’s a hot mess.

As Collins is quickly learning, voters really don’t like when you ignore their concerns about rising prices and political corruption. The five-term Senator is now accepting money from billionaire Twitter troll Elon Musk in an attempt to salvage her shipwreck of a campaign. Meanwhile, Democrat Troy Jackson has taken every opportunity to expose Collins for the MAGA fraud she really is.

Polls show Jackson maintaining his 3% lead on Collins since July And most Mainers say they’re turning out to vote this November just so they can stick it to the Big Guy, which doesn’t exactly bode well for Trump’s best buddy, Susan – even as she tries to pass herself off as an independent voice. Collins can yap all she wants; voters sure haven’t forgotten how she gutted women’s reproductive freedom and raised Mainers health insurance premiums.

Watch the full show

Today’s episode shows that the MAGA campaign strategy of playing dumb about Trump’s extremism simply doesn’t work. This election cycle has shown us time and again that voters pay attention to issues that hit close to home. It’s almost as if Collins forgot her votes actually affect real people.

You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns! And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!