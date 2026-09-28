Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Happy Monday, folks. Before I get into the craziest stories of the week, I just want to thank everyone again for all your engagement on the Lincoln Square YouTube and Substack. Keep the comments coming!

On today’s deep dive Monday we’re taking a look at yet another growing disaster for our MAGA morons – Iowa. You know you’ve messed up when your opponent’s biggest political ad mentions just how often your campaign donors appear in the Epstein files. Yep, we’re talking about Ivanka Trump lookalike GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson. And just who are these donors? Hinson’s insurance industry friends, of course!

Oh, did I forget to mention that Hinson’s husband is an insurance industry lobbyist?

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Deep Dive Mondays

Corruption is just a box you check after passing over to the MAGA dark side. We saw it last week with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and we’re seeing it again with Hinson’s two-faced message to Iowans. But voters aren’t buying her talk about being a warrior against big insurance companies — especially after Hinson’s policies increased insurance premiums for over 100,000 Iowans. That’s good news for Hinson, though; she stands to profit from these rising premiums thanks to millions of dollars’ worth of family investments in insurance companies.

It’s also looking like Hinson’s husband, Matt Arenholz, set up some convenient little meetings between hot-shot insurance companies and Iowa lawmakers, which just so happened to include his wife. Voters aren’t thrilled with the latest news about Hinson’s double dealing, because a fresh Marist poll shows her trailing Democratic nominee Josh Turek by a whopping 8 points.

It’s a little too late for Hinson to try and pass herself off as an independent voice for Iowans. We’ve got the receipts, from her flawless record supporting Trump in the House to an all-time flip-flop on the war in Iran. Too bad she’ll be notably absent when she has to vote on whether to continue the war or not.

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Today’s episode is a story as old as the MAGA agenda, but every day we see more Republican voters waking up to the reality that their representatives simply do not care about them. Tune in to find out why voters are telling Hinson, “I owe ya nothing.”

As always please leave your comments down below and let me know what stories you think I should be covering next. Stay safe out there!