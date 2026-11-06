Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

As Democrats edge ever closer to a huge victory in Mississippi, they are on the verge of making all kinds of cool history.

Scott Colom currently leads incumbent GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. And if Colom can pull this off, he’ll become the first Democratic senator from Mississippi since John C. Stennis retired in 1989, and the first Black senator from the state since Blanche K. Bruce in 1881. Talk about making a statement!

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The GOP Is Going Through It

Republicans aren’t taking their sweeping election losses very well. Vice President JD Vance penned a stinging rebuke of Donald Trump’s overall campaign strategy on X yesterday, in which he blamed MAGA’s woes on everything from the war in Iran to ignoring the affordability crisis and getting too cozy with Israel.

Yeah — a Republican leader criticizing Israel. Now I’ve seen everything.

A new feature out in New York Magazine quotes a ton of Republican lawmakers who describe this year’s nightmare as “the worst campaign of all time,” and you know what? Fair! But Republicans knew this the entire time and chose to go along with Trump’s madcap antics until the moment polls closed and they were forced to admit that things had gone horribly wrong. That’s more than a failure of leadership. It’s a failure of basic common sense. Whoops!

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Watch the Full Show

Our last Electionmaxxing episode of Campaign 2026 is dedicated to breaking down the Republican breakdown and looking ahead to what it means for the many, many fights ahead.

We’re also giving the show a bit of a facelift as we move past the midterms and into the real challenge of watching Democrats govern their huge coalition in Congress. Electionmaxxing is going away, but don’t worry! Next week we’ll be starting fresh when I bring you The Third Degree with Max Burns, your deep dive into the next two years of political battles and Republican crack-ups.

I can’t wait to kick things off. Until then, stay safe out there.