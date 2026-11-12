Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Coyle's avatar
James Coyle
4h

Trump wasn't disgusted by Alina Habba's grift. He was jealous.

Reply
Share
JayW's avatar
JayW
2h

Jeffries is not only tone deaf. But is just not up for the House Speaker job. Leaving out a lot of other details. But the Jared meeting. Great optics. Now the Hegshit vote miss. Everyone has traffic to deal with. Outmaneuvered by Johnson? Absolutely no excuse.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.