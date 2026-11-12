Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Yesterday’s House impeachment vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was a disappointing start for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ bid for the speakership. 11 Democrats missed the crucial vote due to traffic problems near the Capitol, and even though their presence likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome, it’s hardly the message of unity Jeffries hoped to send after last week’s big electoral victory.

The botched vote drew the ire of progressive groups and even some Democratic lawmakers, but Dems will have another chance to impeach Hegseth come January … if our feckless SecDef hasn’t resigned by then. Still, ouch. Way to fumble it out of the gate, Hakeem.

Give to Lincoln Square

What’s News

File this one under “Self-Inflicted Wounds”: Republicans elected scandal-plagued Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to succeed outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson as the next House GOP leader. Believe it or not, Jordan’s election actually moves the GOP leadership even further to the right than it was under Johnson, meaning Jordan doesn’t even represent a plurality of his own caucus. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out as Jordan navigates the lame-duck session.

Jordan’s ascension also marks another sad milestone for the House, because he’s the first party leader to be elected while actively dodging a federal subpoena. Expect to see Democrats making hay from that in the coming term, even if their ability to prosecute Jordan is hindered by a Justice Department that looks more like the Trump Defense Force these days.

Welcome to the scrum, Jimbo. It’ll be a pleasure kicking your ass up and down the court — and maybe even in court — next term.

Share

Watch the Full Show

Democrats are off to a bumpy start, but there’s a lot of reason for optimism. On today’s show I dig into the other pathways Dems can pursue to hold Trump’s lawless administration accountable, and argue for a little bit of patience as the party sorts itself out after Tuesday’s huge victory. I know patience is in short supply right now, but give ‘em a chance.

In other news, disgraced White House aide Alina Habba lost $50 million after cutting a deal so corrupt even Donald Trump was disgusted. Check out that story and so much more in today’s jam-packed episode of Electionmaxxing — and as always, stay safe out there.