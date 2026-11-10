Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Since the midterms still haven’t officially wrapped up yet, I’m back with a final week of Electionmaxxing to help get you through the withdrawal of not having a constant stream of campaign ads playing in your face.

While we wait on Alaska and Mississippi to get their acts together and send two more Democrats to the Senate, I figured we should take a look at all the drama unfolding on Capitol Hill this week. The voting might be over, but the Republican whining is only just beginning.

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Hegseth on the Brink

Republicans on Tuesday night blocked GOP Rep. Thomas Massie’s resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This happened even though Hegseth has few defenders and plenty of enemies on Capitol Hill, and a growing number of Republicans publicly blame his mismanagement of the Iran War for dooming their midterm hopes.

But the fight isn’t over yet. Keep up the pressure on your members of Congress!

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I’ll dig into why Hegseth has such a tough road ahead — and why Democrats are looking beyond the Pentagon at a possible impeachment vote against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy is facing a wave of high-profile staff resignations. One former adviser, Calley Means, recently accused Kennedy of public corruption and betraying the “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Democrats have already offered Kennedy the same ultimatum they’ve leveled against Hegseth: resign or face impeachment. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving dope.

Leave your thoughts about who you think Democrats should go after next, and until tomorrow, stay safe out there.