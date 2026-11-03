Hey, patriots! Max Burns here.

It’s the big day, folks, and I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting Lincoln Square’s big Election Night live coverage this evening. I hope you’ll join me, all of your favorite Lincoln Square hosts, and some very special guests at 8 PM Eastern for a night full of banter and election results. I’ll be taking your comments and questions live in the chat, so come ready for a party!

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Election Day Cometh

It wouldn’t be Election Day without a little Electionmaxxing, and in this episode I take a look at Donald Trump’s latest attempt to pin down the GOP’s closing campaign message — and this time he’s settled on the pressing national issue of … pool maintenance. I’m not sure that’s going to be the magic message that brings out beleaguered Republican voters after a year and a half of affordability crises and trade wars, but who knows? Maybe people really care about waterproof caulking.

Since this is our last episode before election results roll in, I also take a few minutes to recap where things stand for Democrats in the House, Senate, and governor’s races unfolding all across the country.

We’ll also look back to the ancient days of this summer, when Republicans hatched a genius plan to gerrymander congressional districts in an effort to protect their fragile House majority. It turns out that plan is looking more like a disaster as nearly a dozen districts redrawn to be MAGA strongholds are now tilting blue. Whoops!

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Get out and vote today, friends. This is your last and best opportunity to tell Republicans exactly where they can shove their sky-high gas prices and corporate handouts, and you don’t want to let this moment slip by.

Visit Vote.org for more information on how and where to vote in your state. After you’ve cast your ballot, mark your calendar to join the Lincoln Square crew at 8pm for our live election coverage over on YouTube and Substack! It’s gonna be a crazy day. Stay safe out there.