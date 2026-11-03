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Lincoln Square Media

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Matthew Hutton's avatar
Matthew Hutton
1h

I do like how Iowa which in poll of polls is still D+0.5 and that counts as “leans republican”

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Barbara Greer's avatar
Barbara Greer
25m

Yes, yes, you are the hottest Max!

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