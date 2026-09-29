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Stephen Wolter's avatar
Stephen Wolter
5h

"The decision to wipe a culture off the map, to annihilate a people, is not yours to make." Is there someone in the U.S. government who's going to stop him? An elected member of Congress? A general? An admiral? The Supreme Court? After 11 years of this guy's bullshit, I haven't seen anyone do it yet, unless you count the American voter in 2020. But of course, that didn't turn out so well four years later, and here we are, worse off than ever.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
4h

Thanks Edwin. Good to keep exposing the looniest of the regime. Hope people are watching, listening and learning. This coming election is the bridge to 2028. Not seeing perfection at present, but we need a plan to build that bridge. Voting is the best plan. Let's Vote and not get hooked up on one issue stumbling blocks or wondering/arguing who the 2028 Presidential candidate will be. Got to get there first.

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