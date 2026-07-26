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David Erfort's avatar
David Erfort
2h

We are in a war Free Press folks, better start fighting back!

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Marcia Fierro's avatar
Marcia Fierro
2hEdited

My dear old Mom once told me, NEVER LET THEM SEE YOU SWEAT! and that's what Trump wants! He can't HANDLE the truth! That's why he named his slop job media company TRUTH SOCIAL! Except, you can't turn LIES into TRUTH! keep pushing that in Trump's FELON FOOL FACE! HE ABSOLUTELY HATES IT! and walks out on it! AMERICA ⚠️ ✅️ 🇺🇲

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