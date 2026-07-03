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Jonathan Fowler
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Bezos' "obeying in advance" is exactly what Tim Snyder warns about, and he's right. It's a fast track to tyranny. I consider his WaPo, along with CBS/Paramount (Ellison), Disney/ABC, and Warner/CNN a cancer just as toxic as Fox – possibly more so because they're a little more subtle and slippery. From a behaviorist POV it's a basic reinforcement loop. Organization X capitulates and gets rewarded. Tyrant Y (or DT) notices the response and doubles down on the tactic. And so it goes. At its core it's greed enabled by unbridled capitalism. We need the modern day equivalent of Jefferson's newspaper, in terms of power, sans the skullduggery. I'm sure we can do better than this.

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