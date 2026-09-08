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Tim's avatar
Tim
11m

I woould love to hear the top 10 sound bites sending a clear message of the democratic party. We need some succinct and consistent messaging!

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Resistance to the Max's avatar
Resistance to the Max
12m

Why? Because that is what self-centered, narcissistic, grifting conmen sociopaths do

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