Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

I’m thrilled to be kicking off this newsletter on an exciting day for me, for America, and maybe — just maybe — the world. Today, Lincoln Square kicked off our new program, Electionmaxxing with Max Burns, where I have the pleasure of guiding you through the craziest and most important midterm election cycle in American history.

Here’s a little roundup of our inaugural show, along with some of the big stories burning up your world.

Trump’s War Chest

Donald Trump’s MAGA Inc. and his allied Super PACs are sitting on over $400 million in campaign cash, yet the Donald hasn’t spent a dime to boost his party’s endangered House and Senate candidates. Instead, Trump has authorized just $1 million in spending for a TV ad about … how strong he is. And no, I’m not kidding: the latest ad from the group Securing American Greatness is called Toughest Guy, and it doesn’t mention a single Republican except for Trump.

While Trump hoards his gold like Smaug, Republicans are sweating that his unwillingness to part with his war chest could spell sweeping defeats for GOP candidates across the country — including Texas, where all-time creeper Ken Paxton is trailing Democrat James Talarico in a barnburner of a race. We broke down Paxton’s breakdown on today’s episode of Electionmaxxing, complete with Republican strategist Karl Rove’s freakout on Fox News about how Trump’s greed is dooming Paxton’s dud of a campaign.

And if you guessed that Trump might be guarding that money so he can spend it on lavish parties for himself after the 2026 midterm cycle wraps up, congratulations! You’re a better political strategist than any of the Republicans who let America’s most famous grifter control the RNC bank account.

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Watch the Full Show

We’ve got plenty of surprises and new segments in the works as Electionmaxxing rolls out in its full glory, so be sure to check out the full episode. And subscribe to Lincoln Square on YouTube and Substack for a bunch of other great articles and videos from voices you trust. I don’t want to give away too much, but Vice President JD Vance definitely makes a surprise appearance on the show to receive a very special award.

You won’t want to miss it. And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!

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