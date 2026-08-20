Which Way, Florida Man? | Two Joes Show

Primary season may be coming to a close, but the twists keep coming. While Democratic establishment veterans Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Jared Moskowitz persevered in their Florida congressional primaries, despite redistricting and challengers from the left, Senate candidate Alex Vindman lost his primary even though he had a $15 million-plus funding advantage.

And in a special election in Pennsylvania, a Democrat flipped a Trump +18 state House district. Is this a sign that celebrated political author Joe Klein’s centrism is finally flexing its political might, or is Democratic strategist Joe Trippi right that this is still a change-wave election?

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