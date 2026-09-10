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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
4h

Cheeto’s War On Elections: Behind The Scenes

The judiciary continues to counter Cheeto’s litigation on free and fair elections. One can be grateful that there’s pushback by district and appellate courts to dispel Cheeto and the fascist Republican’s relentless bogus claims of election subversion.

But these “superficial” judicial victories belie more sinister undertakings by the neofascists by right wing election subversive efforts by owning companies that can manipulate the results of the election date of record.

One substack channel This Will Hold has done a yeoman's job of investigative reporting(bit.ly/4hgEB2r) on the right's gradual control of the electorate's voting system that produces the election data of record. This attempt has been going on since Reagan and is now being firmly placed into the hands of right wing ownership without transparency or regulation. There is currently a circulating comprehensive action plan to state AG’s to promote a transparent election process(bit.ly/4y71GMd).

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Burns for the next two years, this economy will be in bad shape. Trump took President Biden economic policies and destroyed them. I’m not sure if the fracture can be healed as we are 40 trillion plus in debt.

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