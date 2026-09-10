Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

It’s nearly the end of the week, and as a treat for sticking with me we’re rounding out today’s episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns with the one issue Republicans really want to avoid — the economy. We’re diving deep into everything from voter sentiment to all the crazy ways MAGA blames everyone but Trump for his disastrous policies.

Suffering Americans want real solutions from Republicans. But at Wednesday night’s midterm Republican convention in Dallas, Donald Trump offered them something very different: the promise of a $5,000 bribe in exchange for their vote! This isn’t the first time Trump has tried to buy the support of voters. Remember last year’s bogus $2,000 “tariff dividend”? After getting burned so many times, even GOP voters know they can’t trust Trump’s big promises.

Trump’s big midterm convention also looks to be a bust, as The Mirror snapped some humiliating photos of a bunch of empty seats at what Trump claimed was a sold-out event. So much for MAGAmentum!

Donald’s Disastrous Economy

If you ventured out of the house this past Labor Day weekend, you probably realized things are getting eye-wateringly expensive. Good luck getting any Republicans to own up to an affordability crisis they created!

But now that more Republicans than Democrats feel the economy is heading south, the iceberg of GOP silence is melting fast. Of course, Trump’s dopiest cronies are going to blame everything on Ukraine, Joe Biden, and Gavin Newsom. Just wait and see what confusing slop MAGA Rep. Dan Meuser has to say about it all.

You might also be wondering: with the White House renovations and the plans for the Arc de Trump, the crony political appointments going to underqualified folks, and the lavish MAGA parties – are the only people getting rich just stroking Trump’s ego? Yep! In other words, don’t expect anything to change as long as Republicans are in charge.

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Watch the Full Show

Today’s episode is a study in opposites. Trump promised a lot of grand things to his voters and not only has he not delivered, he’s made things worse for almost every American who isn’t a member of Mar-a-Lago. That can’t be a good look for Republicans … especially when a growing number of Trump loyalists are finally calling for change.

You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns! And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!

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