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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
6h

Thank you for the article, Susan. Dr Fauci deserves a hero’s reward for saving as many lives possible. MAHA used their political power, to make sure he could get hurt by the questioning by Senator Paul and Senator Moreno. I saw RFKJR’s wife there at the hearing to make sure MAHA suicide pact would be carried out. I was proud of Dr. Fauci pleading the fifth amendment to the constitution. I doubt Senator Paul can make a case for Dr. Fauci to be prosecuted by the Congress and Senate. The MAHA lost that argument.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
6h

There is a case to be made that Trump and Kushner should have been charged with manslaughter over their deliberate mishandling of the pandemic. It wasn't just ignorance, it was deliberate or do I misremember Kushner's counsel to Trump that it was only affecting blue states so nothing needed to be done? And when this current nightmare is over the incoming administration owes it to America to throw RFK Jr. and the quacks he has surrounded himself with in jail pending trial for causing the unnecessary deaths of babies and children. Sadly, they will slither away, back into the comfortable arms of the MAHA loonies who eat up their bullshit as if it were chocolate sundaes.

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