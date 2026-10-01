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Lincoln Square

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Murray Smart's avatar
Murray Smart
12m

DonOLD is becoming more deranged by the day.........LOCK HIM UP!!!

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Martha's avatar
Martha
22m

I’m on vacation and haven’t read much (I’m biking long distances, clearing my head), but this was worth it. It made me laugh out loud!

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