Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

It’s officially October and the spooky season is upon us — and what’s spookier for Republicans than watching their midterm numbers drop, drop, drop? Today’s episode is full of horror for the MAGA losers who truly fumbled the ball this week. And I mean fumbled.

We just talked about Ken Paxton on yesterday’s show, but he deserves more attention today because his personal nightmare just became public news. In a secretly recorded conversation with donors and lobbyists Paxton admits that Donald Trump’s midterm convention extravaganza was a total failure that hurt Republican numbers. Good luck trying to backtrack on that one, Ken!

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It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, Oh Wait … It’s Just MAGA Stupidity

Republicans have been desperately looking for anything to distract from the abysmal numbers MAGA has been trickling out this midterm season, and this week they turned to Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt for their solution. In what turned out to be the most embarrassing moment of his political life, Schmitt tried (and failed) to out to prove former Special Counsel Jack Smith committed perjury. Oops!

Schmitt’s whole case hung on the fact that Smith lied about his personal travel, but it turned out to be Schmitt’s reading comprehension that needed an explanation. It turns out Smith was never in Atlanta, and the event Schmitt held up as smoking gun evidence actually turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. Best of all, C-SPAN’s cameras caught it all on tape.

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Oh yeah, Donald Trump also admitted that he sucks at being President, so maybe the therapy is working. When he’s right, he’s right!

Enjoy another weekly wrapup as we jump into October election overdrive, and leave your comments down below to let me know what we should be covering next week. Stay safe out there!