The President and the Press Were Never in Danger. The Rest of America Isn't So Lucky.
Trump and his administration incite violence, use violence, and pardon violent felons when it suits them. Catching a would-be attacker outside the WHCD doesn't change that.
Edwin Eisendrath hosts It’s the Democracy, Stupid on Lincoln Square and WCPT820 AM/Heartland Signal. He’s the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, a long-time management consultant, a former Chicago Alderman, HUD Regional Administrator and teacher in Chicago’s public schools. Subscribe to his Substack.
In Washington, D.C. Satu…