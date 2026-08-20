Shock Gloves for Shock Troops | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Frank opened his show by looking at the small cracks in the MAGA machine, with six Trump-endorsed candidates losing their primaries Tuesday night and Sarasota, Florida voters flipping a school board that had been conservative for years.

He also took a look at the growing national security risks surrounding Iran, questioning America’s military readiness especially with Trump pushing our servicemembers to the brink on the USS Lincoln.

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Turning to ICE, a proposed $20 million contract for electric shock gloves raises serious questions about the organization’s use of force and accountability. It gets worse when you remember ICE promised to equip all agents with body cameras, but has been delaying them for months.

With ICE calling on local police to help deportation efforts, it’s clear ICE needs to refocus their efforts into acting like an actual federal agency that serves the public instead of pretending they’re comic book villains.