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Shock Gloves for Shock Troops | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

And MAGA’s cracks are showing in Tuesday’s elections in red states.
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi
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Frank opened his show by looking at the small cracks in the MAGA machine, with six Trump-endorsed candidates losing their primaries Tuesday night and Sarasota, Florida voters flipping a school board that had been conservative for years.

He also took a look at the growing national security risks surrounding Iran, questioning America’s military readiness especially with Trump pushing our servicemembers to the brink on the USS Lincoln.

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Turning to ICE, a proposed $20 million contract for electric shock gloves raises serious questions about the organization’s use of force and accountability. It gets worse when you remember ICE promised to equip all agents with body cameras, but has been delaying them for months.

Articles

380 Volts of Pain: Why ICE’s New $20 Million Electric Shock Gloves Will Make Violence Worse

Frank Figliuzzi
·
Aug 19
380 Volts of Pain: Why ICE’s New $20 Million Electric Shock Gloves Will Make Violence Worse

Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe

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With ICE calling on local police to help deportation efforts, it’s clear ICE needs to refocus their efforts into acting like an actual federal agency that serves the public instead of pretending they’re comic book villains.

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