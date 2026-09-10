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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
32m

Thanks, Edwin. The spread of hate speech is spreading fast. And it is all dressed up as "free" speech. I look forward to your articles.

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Steve Katzman's avatar
Steve Katzman
9m

Trump hates all people because he has a HUGE inferiority complex. Throughout his life there have been people who protected Donal Trump from total failure.

First his father and then Vladimir Putin. Trump renovated a huge estate and was trying to sell it before the bank took it from him. After 6 months he lowered his ask price by $6 million dollars and a Russian Oligarch bought it at his original price. Even Trump recognized that it was Putin that orchestrated the sale.

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