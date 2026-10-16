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Minority Leader Mike Johnson? | HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery Joins It's the Democracy, Stupid

Dare to dream.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has been one of Donald Trump’s biggest allies in Washington. And with the midterms entering the home stretch, he’s seeing that relationship coming back to bite him, with polling showing there’s a blue wave coming and the House is primed to flip.

Does he stick around?

Jennifer Bendery has been covering the White House and Congress for years for HuffPost. She weighs in on the Speaker’s future after November plus much more with Edwin Eisendrath on this edition of It’s The Democracy, Stupid.

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