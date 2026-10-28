Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

This is your final reminder to leave your comments below the video if you want to ask a question for Thursday’s big Q&A episode!

The 2026 midterm election has been defined by two things: Democratic optimism and Republican hate. Nowhere is that clearer than in the all-out Islamophobia and anti-Arab rhetoric we’ve seen from Republicans all across the country. And as Republicans are fast discovering, alienating some of your newest voters is a terrible way to run a campaign.

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The GOP’s War on Arab Americans

By now we’ve all seen the circus of hatred in Michigan, where Republicans have called Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed a “terrorist” and a “jihadist” and even suggested El-Sayed should pass through a security checkpoint before being allowed in the Senate. Now HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made things even worse after a racist rant in which he falsely claimed that Arab culture “doesn’t have science.”

What the heck?

Things have grown so toxic in Michigan that Trump’s 2024 voter outreach co-lead Bishara Bahbah publicly condemned Trump’s rhetoric in a recent interview with the Associated Press. No wonder the Arab-American voters who backed Trump in 2024 are now supporting Democrats by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

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Watch the full show

Together we’re putting on our hazmat suits and wading into the depths of MAGA’s anti-Islamic meltdown — and how it’s pulling critical votes from Republicans in states as diverse as Michigan, Florida, and even Alabama. Yes, Sen. Tommy Tuberville is even targeting Arab-Americans in Alabama, where Muslim residents make up less than 0.5% of the population.

I hope you enjoy our last Poll Position Wednesday of the midterms! Now we get to sweat together until Tuesday, when Americans troop out to vote in the only poll that truly matters. Stay safe out there.