Israel Is Holding an Election. It's a Toss Up. | Two Joes with Professor Shai Feldman



Celebrated political author Joe Klein and Democratic strategist Joe Trippi take a break from U.S. politics by inviting Professor Shai Feldman to talk about what's at stake in Israel's upcoming elections on October 27th. Feldman is president of Sapir Academic College in Sha'ar Hanegev and was a member of the U.N. Secretary General’s Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters.

Professor Feldman helps explain what's at stake, what Bibi Netanyahu's chances of holding on to power are, and how the 10/7 attacks continue to shape Israeli politics.

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