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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
2h

Thank you, Mr. Eisendrath. Trump did not make any sense while speaking at the reflection pool. Yes he has failed in a big way. It’s my belief that the election today will probably prove that out. I go vote today. Straight democrats even on the down ballot.

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Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
2h

Democrats must challenge improbable Republican wins by demanding hand recounts. Election Truth Alliance has built a toolkit for candidates to use to challenge questionable election results. I urge everyone to forward the link to their Democratic candidate in any competitive state or district. Here's the link;

https://electiontruthalliance.org/toolkit/

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