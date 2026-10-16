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Did Latino Voters Really Shift Right? The New Data Says No. | Behind the Numbers

In the midterms, it’s the economy, stupid.
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Lincoln Square and Joe Sudbay

Ask any voter this election cycle what’s on their mind. There’s a good chance the economy and affordability crisis at the grocery store and gas station are the reasons they’re getting out to vote. And Latinos, who went for Republicans in 2024, are also feeling that pain — and they’re not happy about it.

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Dr. Gary Segura, political scientist and Professor of Public Policy, Political Science, and Chicana/o Studies at UCLA, joins Joe Sudbay on Behind The Numbers to discuss what he’s seeing in polling.

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