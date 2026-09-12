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Rob steffes's avatar
Rob steffes
1h

In reference to trump’s offer of $5000 to every adult if the republicans retain control of congress,

Why are hardly any news outlets reporting that this is a crime?

Not only is it a crime to offer anything to vote or not vote, but it is a crime to ACCEPT the bribe.

Whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote, or to vote for or against any candidate; and

Whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if the violation was willful, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 721; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147; Pub. L. 104–294, title VI, § 601(a)(12), Oct. 11, 1996, 110 Stat. 3498.)

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Keith Sewell's avatar
Keith Sewell
34m

A fine and stirring article Mr. Eisendrath. But we have been to this road fork at least three times already and made the wrong choice. To paste the relevant endnote from my own current essay:

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Trump in 2016: "I will totally accept the results of this great and historic election, IF I WIN".

And then Trump in 2024: "You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians."

And then from these two jaw dropping promises, and his having in the interim actually attempted a totalitarian coup, we not only reelected him but handed him the remaining two of our four main levers of federal power.

Basically; we voted as turkeys for Thanksgiving.

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We do have perhaps one final chance to chose the right fork in our upcoming midterms, and I will do all in my power to motivate that, but my faith in our electorate is now almost at zero.

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