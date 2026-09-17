Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

For college students across the country, a good old rivalry football game is a tradition as American as apple pie. For freaks like Texas Republican Bo French, though, last weekend’s Longhorns game was the launching pad for one of the most racist rants I’ve seen this campaign season.

French was joined in his bigotry by well-known nutcase Laura Loomer, who opined that America might need “another 9/11” before we all realized the danger of letting nonwhite kids into our colleges. Don’t ask me, folks — this stuff is as incomprehensible to me as it is to you, and all that racism just shifted Texas’ U.S. Senate race in Democrat James Talarico’s favor over Republican Ken Paxton.

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Lone Star Extremism

As French continues to fearmonger about Ya’ll Qaeda and brown people going to school, pint sized neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes also decided to boost French’s message, which I’m sure Texas’ beleaguered Republican Party really appreciates. Eventually the scandal grew so large that Texas GOP Rep. Jared Patterson made a statement condemning French. As you might imagine, Patterson’s post is absolutely filled with far-right, racist replies.

Patterson isn’t the only tired Texan. Support for the Texas GOP party has fallen to historic new lows thanks to people like Bo French. It’s not often I thank a racist, but Bo French might have just helped hand Texas to Democrats. Here’s a free tip for Texas Republicans: maybe think twice before you make an absurdly racist comment in a state that’s 62% non-white.

In other news, James Talarico continues to lead among Latino voters by a margin so wide you’ll need to see it to believe it. Gee, I wonder why that might be?

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Watch the Full Show

Today’s episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns is a stark reminder that unrepentant racism is still alive and well among us. That thought turns my stomach, and I’m not alone: the good people of Texas seem to be fed up with all the bigotry and ready to make a big change in their elected leadership. It can’t come soon enough.

You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns! And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!