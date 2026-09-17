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Mike Boland's avatar
Mike Boland
1h

Texas has finally moved beyond the racist GOP. It looks to me that more than corrupt Paxton are going to lose come November.

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The Maine Wonk's avatar
The Maine Wonk
1h

They sure are!

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