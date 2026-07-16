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JohnC-Va's avatar
JohnC-Va
6h

Weiss is just another water-toting lackey for this neo-Nazi fascist regime. When her bloated demented Fuhrer finally croaks, she and her fellow goons will pay the price after his Fourth Reich collapses like a punctured balloon.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
5h

Thank you for the wonderful content in the article. Beri Weiss will fail as CBS revenues are falling apart. This article provides much to what is wrong with CBS. I had Free Press deleted from my phone. She ( Beri Weiss sent me an article, she can’t write worth beans like good journalist do.

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