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Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
5h

Independence Day

Join me in flying a Ukraine 🇺🇦 flag on this July 4th, our beloved country’s 🇺🇸 250th birthday, to commemorate the plain in-our-face fact that the Ukrainian people are now who ‘We the People’ were at our nation’s founding. I proudly will have ours’ 🇺🇦 flying on the front deck of our South Jersey Shore beachhouse.

🙏❤️‍🩹🇺🇦🇺🇸🌎🌍🌏

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Peter ottes's avatar
Peter ottes
5h

Not sure why everyone is so surprised. Bari Weiss is doing exactly what she was hired to do. Dumb down and slant the news in favor of the right. Trump loves stupid people because they are easier to manipulate. And that is exactly what they bought. No nasty inquiries about where money is going, who's controlling what, why health care is in the shitter. I believe this is exactly what they want. MAGA loves tabloid. No facts. Just information to get mad about and believe that it's the "others" that ar causing it.. And vapid puff pieces to make them feel good. Or vapid television viewing to placate the ignorant. Then they won't notice how bad they have it. Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow are spinning in their graves..

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