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Linda Heath's avatar
Linda Heath
37m

I am furious! Trump is a traitor. The Supreme Court gave this madman permission to destroy the country that I love. He has placed a permanent stain on the United States. America has fallen.

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Still Blaming Mitch's avatar
Still Blaming Mitch
1h

I’m worried that Trump will just let Putin take us over in a bloodless coup as long as Trump gets a cushy place to land with his ill-gotten financial thefts.

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