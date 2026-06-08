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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
4hEdited

Thanks, Edwin. Your words lift up hope.

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Joe C's avatar
Joe C
4h

Excellent post! I agree with every word. I'm hoping the 70% of us who aren't MAGA come together this November to drive a stake in the heart of fascism.

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