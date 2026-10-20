The Iran War Isn’t Over | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

In this episode, retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones breaks down the escalating military buildup surrounding Iran, pointing to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s in-person meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu as a clear sign that major strikes are imminent.

Bobby warns that Washington and Israel are severely underestimating Iranian resilience, noting that Iran has yet to deploy its most advanced drones and ballistic missiles. He discusses severe regional vulnerabilities—including depleted interceptors and compromised bases—while raising urgent concerns about global terrorist cells, domestic misallocation of security resources, and the looming threat of an epic counterattack.

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