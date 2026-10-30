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Marcia Fierro's avatar
Marcia Fierro
2hEdited

ABSOLUTELY! Stay on point AMERICA 🇺🇸 VOTING IS YOUR VOICE! don't ANYONE SILENCE IT! SERIOUSLY! I used to hear my Mother say to us as kids, YOU are your own worst enemy, DO SOMETHING! to make things BETTER! or get off the pot! I understand her now! IF, you don't VOTE! at least for your own interest! And your FAMILIES for sure, you will get what you didn't ASK for. VOTING affects a generation, as we have seen. Make no mistake about it, this is an ABSOLUTELY! wicked, corrupt MISFIT ADMINISTRATION! We are dealing with, right now. SO, bottom line, you get what happens to you! AMERICA ✅️ ⚠️ 🇺🇲

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Ali Paksoy's avatar
Ali Paksoy
2h

I understand why republicans are having a fit in Alaska, but to call in the department of injustice? I’m sure republicans would never think of doing something like this.

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