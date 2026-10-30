Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

We’re wrapping up another week of Electionmaxxing by dedicating an episode to all the questions you’ve posted in the comments over the last few weeks — some political, some personal, and one about my high standards for hot dogs.

I loved answering your questions. And if you found this episode fun, we’ll schedule another big Q&A episode after the election. Oh yeah … remember the election?

Give to Lincoln Square

Big Shifts in the Closing Days

Early voters are turning out in record numbers all across the country, and our friends at VoteHub have some fresh data that suggests Republican early voting turnout has collapsed in the week leading up to Election Day. Meanwhile, voter enthusiasm among Democratic voters is surging in places like Texas and Georgia. It’s still early, but that’s a great sign for the good guys.

Republicans are clearly scared of what they’re seeing, because the White House dispatched Attorney General Todd Blanche to preemptively accuse Democrats of stealing Alaska’s U.S. Senate election — even though the election hasn’t happened yet. While most Americans are focused on early voting, Trump seems fixated on early election fraud lawsuits. And meat.

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Watch the Full Show

We’ve put together a great show for you today, and I hope it leaves you feeling a little less stressed about the looming election.

Speaking of which, as Lincoln Square gears up for Election Day, remember to mark your calendars for our LIVE COVERAGE beginning at 8 PM ET on Tuesday, Nov. 3! I’ll be hosting alongside your favorite Lincoln Square hosts and a ton of special guests. You don’t want to miss it.

Stay safe out there, friends.