Hey patriots! Max Burns here.
We’re wrapping up another week of Electionmaxxing by dedicating an episode to all the questions you’ve posted in the comments over the last few weeks — some political, some personal, and one about my high standards for hot dogs.
I loved answering your questions. And if you found this episode fun, we’ll schedule another big Q&A episode after the election. Oh yeah … remember the election?
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
Big Shifts in the Closing Days
Early voters are turning out in record numbers all across the country, and our friends at VoteHub have some fresh data that suggests Republican early voting turnout has collapsed in the week leading up to Election Day. Meanwhile, voter enthusiasm among Democratic voters is surging in places like Texas and Georgia. It’s still early, but that’s a great sign for the good guys.
Republicans are clearly scared of what they’re seeing, because the White House dispatched Attorney General Todd Blanche to preemptively accuse Democrats of stealing Alaska’s U.S. Senate election — even though the election hasn’t happened yet. While most Americans are focused on early voting, Trump seems fixated on early election fraud lawsuits. And meat.
Watch the Full Show
We’ve put together a great show for you today, and I hope it leaves you feeling a little less stressed about the looming election.
Speaking of which, as Lincoln Square gears up for Election Day, remember to mark your calendars for our LIVE COVERAGE beginning at 8 PM ET on Tuesday, Nov. 3! I’ll be hosting alongside your favorite Lincoln Square hosts and a ton of special guests. You don’t want to miss it.
Stay safe out there, friends.
ABSOLUTELY! Stay on point AMERICA 🇺🇸 VOTING IS YOUR VOICE! don't ANYONE SILENCE IT! SERIOUSLY! I used to hear my Mother say to us as kids, YOU are your own worst enemy, DO SOMETHING! to make things BETTER! or get off the pot! I understand her now! IF, you don't VOTE! at least for your own interest! And your FAMILIES for sure, you will get what you didn't ASK for. VOTING affects a generation, as we have seen. Make no mistake about it, this is an ABSOLUTELY! wicked, corrupt MISFIT ADMINISTRATION! We are dealing with, right now. SO, bottom line, you get what happens to you! AMERICA ✅️ ⚠️ 🇺🇲
I understand why republicans are having a fit in Alaska, but to call in the department of injustice? I’m sure republicans would never think of doing something like this.