Missed a show this week? The news is moving fast, but we’ve got you covered. Here are five essential Lincoln Square clips featuring the week's sharpest analysis and clearest warnings. Check out our weekly watchlist to get the highlights, cut through the chaos, and stay active in the fight for democracy.

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1. Stuart Stevens’ Stark Warning About Trump and Russia

Stuart Stevens delivers a blistering warning about Donald Trump, Russia, Ukraine, and the Republican Party’s surrender to power. Stuart argues that Trump is compromised by Russia — and that Republicans who continue to go along with him have made themselves complicit.

2. Obama’s Iran Deal vs Trump’s Deal, Explained | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones breaks down the difference between Obama’s Iran deal and Trump’s new Iran deal — and why he says the gap in seriousness, diplomacy, and expertise could not be clearer. Bobby and Sam Osterhout compare the years-long JCPOA process to what Bobby calls Trump’s “supersoaker” version of diplomacy, with sharp insight into why one deal had real structure and the other does not.

3. 'What the Hell Happened in Iowa?' | Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens and Joe Trippi

Joe Trippi reports live from Iowa, where farmers are furious over tariffs, high costs, hog industry collapse, and MAGA’s failure to deliver. Rick Wilson and Stuart Stevens explain why the rural backlash could become a serious 2026 warning sign for Republicans.

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4. Andrew Weissmann Nails the Biggest Double Standard in Politics | Six Questions w/ Steven Beschloss

Andrew Weissmann explains the stunning double standard at the heart of American politics: drug companies, advertisers, corporate executives, and witnesses before Congress face consequences for lying, but politicians often do not. He argues that public officials take an oath to serve the public — and should not be held to a lower truth standard than everyone else.

5. Trump Broke It. Jess Craven Says We Need Builders | First Draft with Susan Demas

Jess Craven of Chop Wood, Carry Water says Democrats cannot stop at being anti-Trump — they need a real plan to rebuild what Trump has broken. She joins Susan Demas to break down Trump’s Iran fiasco, explains how it hits regular Americans, and argues that Republicans “don’t give a shit about you” and are “just grifting off of you.” The clip includes her LBJ-inspired line that “anybody can tear a barn down, but it takes a carpenter to build one.”

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That’s this week’s ICYMI Watchlist. Watch, share, and send these clips to someone who needs to understand what’s really happening right now. And before you go, make sure you’re subscribed to Lincoln Square on YouTube so you don’t miss the next round of conversations, warnings, and hard truths.

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