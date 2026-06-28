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Tim_TEC's avatar
Tim_TEC
2h

2. Obama’s Iran Deal vs Trump’s Deal

.......................................... Obama ..........................Trump

Unfrozen Iranian assets ... $1.7 billion ............ $25 billion

Iran's uranium stockpile ... 98% reduction....... No agreement

Iran's enrichment program . Capped at 3.7%.... No agreement (now is 60%)

Iran sanctions ............... In place ................... Lifted

Hormuz Strait ............... Open w/o restrictions or tolls .. on/off closed with fees

American lives lost to get to deal ...... Zero ............ 13 to 15

American wounded to get to deal .... Zero ............. 543 or more

Direct costs to get to deal .............. Costs of diplomacy .... Over S100 billion or more

Additional geopolitical risk ...... Negative ..................... Greater than Covid-19

Additional costs ...... $ millions for oversight/monitoring .... $300+ billion for reconstruction

Global financial cost to reach deal ............ Minimal ................ $2.2 trillion or more

Effect on American wage growth ........ None ................... Set back 1.5 years

American weapons stockpile ........... No change ............. Depleted by $80 billion

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
2h

....Really ? ....republicans have been betraying America ever since Reagan !

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