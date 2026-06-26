Twenty-two doctors walked into Walter Reed to examine the moldering, shambling carcass of Zombie President Donald Trump, and the White House won’t tell you why.

Not eleven, the number that looked at him in 2019. Not fourteen, last year’s tally. Twenty-two. A record, but weirdly, not the kind Trump enjoys boasting about.

The most specialists ever assembled for a single presidential physical in the modern history of the office, and when the cardiologist who used to keep Dick Cheney’s heart beating asked the obvious question, the answer came back in corporate fog: “a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care.” Translation: shut up and read the three-page memo Trump drafted for us.

The lies, the coverup, and the endless game played by too many people close to the President, be they staff or reporters, that he’s doing just fine is wearing mighty thin. He’s rotting, a Zombie President shuffled from one photo-op to another, wailing on Truth Social at all hours, broken, reeking of the end, and staining the damn upholstery.

But back to the coverup.

That memo ludicrously claimed Donald Trump is in “excellent health.” It does not say what twenty-two specialists were for. It cites a coronary CT angiogram, an echocardiogram, and an AI-enhanced ECG, then declines to print any revelatory numbers from of those tests. It is a clean bill of health with the labs surgically removed.

You’re asked to swallow the glib summary and ignore the decaying hulk lurching across the White House stage and creeping, with mounting caution, into public events. That’s a hard ask, because the man in front of you is coming apart in real time and no AI slop image can wash it away.

Let’s talk about what twenty-two doctors couldn’t fix.

Start with the hands, because they were the first tell.