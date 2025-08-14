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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
Aug 14, 2025

Technological Nazi Attack on Gerrymandering and Voting

Marc Elias’ interview with Trey Martiinez sheds light on gerrymandering 2.0 21st century style Nobody in the Texas legislature knows where the new maps were concocted and that’s because the new map comes from the RNC computers that are so sophisticated that the old idea of gerrymandering doesn’t hold a candle to the demographic precision that the Nazis are presently using

With that context then Peter Theil’s Palantir platform appears to be a big player in the scheme of “rigging” elections particularly now that the DOJ is demanding state voter rolls There is only one conclusion that can be made after the 2024 election The Nazis are in the process of “rigging” elections so that there will never be an American free and fair election again

This should send a clear message to WE the People We have to organize like WE have never done before to thwart this authoritarian takeover Protest Protest Protest and form coalitions with neighbors friends relatives family Join Indivisible.org and make your voice heard in order to organize the resistance movement Aug13 join One Million Rising put together by Indivisible to help organize the movement Once coalitions are formed then WE the People can begin to boycott companies and governments across the country to demand that oligarchs/authoritarians do not run this country

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George in Atlanta's avatar
George in Atlanta
Aug 14, 2025

I still don't get it. You load up with all the gritty, scary pictures, then you tell us how smart and further ahead the nefarious Right is. Then you wrap it up with some weak sauce about 'community' and 'discussions' and 'explanations'. What is it they say? "When you're explaining, you're losing".

You completely miss the root of all of this. Sure, the billionaires can buy up all the tech and communications infrastructure, but who are they persuading? People who are already predisposed to hate people who are not them, to resent anyone who they can be convinced did them dirty or who has been given an advantage over them. People with the critical thinking skills of flatworms. People who fantasize about murdering their neighbors and 'being on top'.

Do you really think that those people can be 'neutralized' so that they slink back to their trailer parks and give up on their dreams of glory? With words? No, you don't. You're just talking shit.

It may very well be that the world we've already entered is fundamentally incompatible with democracy. I don't know, and neither do you. And with that big a gap in your reasoning, I see no reason to believe you will ever work out a path back to it. Whatever is going to happen, is happening. It really depends on what people want, and what they're willing to do to get it.

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