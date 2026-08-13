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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you for the article, one of Trump’s son was given allegedly a 620 million dollar loan from the defense department. They are violating laws, especially now.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
2h

None of this is a surprise. Thanks for laying it out so clearly.

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