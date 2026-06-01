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Russel's avatar
Russel
2d

I look so forward to the day when he is committed to the memory unit, dies in office or is voted out of office. In my mind, that will become the second Independence Day and the removal of anything Trump will begin.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
2d

Trump's world? What an abysmal situation.

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