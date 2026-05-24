Flushing Decency: Inside Trump’s Useless China Summit and the Cost to Americans
From profiting off corporate tech deals in Beijing to dumping chemicals in the National Mall's reflecting pool, Trump's corruption has reached new lows. What can we do about it?
Edwin Eisendrath hosts It’s the Democracy, Stupid on Lincoln Square and WCPT820 AM/Heartland Signal. He’s the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, a long-time management consultant, a former Chicago Alderman, HUD Regional Administrator and teacher in Chicago’s public schools. Subscribe to his Substack.
What an epic fail Trump’s China summit was.
Trump’s g…