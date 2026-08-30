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Deb Haugh's avatar
Deb Haugh
4h

Keep writing and speaking the truth.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
5h

From where I'm sitting, Susan, at least some of this alarming news, true enough from the perspective of a trained and ethical journalist, might need to be tempered with an acknowledgement (which you actually briefly referenced with your remark about how most people would rather hear a comfortable truth than a challenging one) that humans are now and have always been tribal in their views, and tribalism requires consensus. It requires both courage and a solid grounding in education to break away from local groupthink and into an operational realm where you might need to stand in opposition not only to your 'tribe,' but it's unexamined norms and beliefs. So there's that. Change is hard. Thinking for yourself is hard. Neither is entertaining. And it just might be that our general preference for being entertained is another root of the problem. As long as I've been alive, and that's more than 7 decades now, you could turn on the TV or the radio and have the news fed to you with a comfy warm spoon. That's subtly addictive, I'd say, based on my experience. However, when actual EVENTS, like skyrocketing food and fuel prices affect us, we're likely to put on our think for ourselves hats and investigate the whys and wherefores, so all is not lost.

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